The key battles that could decide the Super League Grand Final

St Helens prop Alex Walmsley in action in Saints' semi-final win over Leeds

The 24th Super League Grand Final has the makings of a classic as first-timers Catalans Dragons take on a St Helens team seeking a record-equalling eighth win.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the individual head-to-head clashes that could decide the outcome.

Sam Tomkins (Catalans) v Lachlan Coote (St Helens)

St Helens full-back Lachlan Coote has the added responsibility of goalkicking (Richard Sellers/PA)

If, as expected, Sam Tomkins shakes off the knee injury that forced him to sit out the semi-final, he will provide the Catalans with an extra cutting edge on attack, in addition to a calming influence at the back. Lachlan Coote, who will be playing his last match for Saints, has a similar style but with a more methodical approach. He is arguably as pivotal as Jonny Lomax on attack and has the all-important goalkicking duties to boot.

James Maloney (Catalans) v Jonny Lomax (St Helens)

Veteran Australian half-back James Maloney will be looking to bow out on a high (Mike Egerton/PA)

Veteran Australian half-back James Maloney will be playing his last match as a rugby league professional and will be aiming to bow out on a high with a Super League ring, to add to his two Grand-Final triumphs in the NRL. His kicking, both off the tee and out of hand, could be crucial. Jonny Lomax is possibly the most natural playmaker in Super League and a catalyst for much of St Helens’ attacking ploys.

Sam Kasiano (Catalans) v Alex Walmsley (St Helens)

Sam Kasiano is set to make a big impact off the bench at Old Trafford (Mike Egerton/PA)