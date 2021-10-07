Football rumours: Ollie Watkins being considered by Arsenal for starring role

Ollie Watkins (left) and Harry Winks

What the papers say

Could Ollie Watkins leave the West Midlands for the bright lights of the capital? The Sun reports Arsenal are interested in buying the striker, 25, from Aston Villa in January as a replacement for Alexandre Lacazette. The paper adds the Gunners are also keen on Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Another player potentially on the move at the start of 2022 is Harry Winks. The 25-year-old England midfielder reportedly wants to leave Tottenham on loan after playing just two of seven Premier League matches this season, according to The Times.

Liverpool have entered the race to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina, reports the Mirror. The paper says talks between the Serie A side and the 21-year-old Serbia striker have collapsed recently, which follows earlier reports that Arsenal and Spurs were considering picking up the player.

Three of the Premier League’s biggest clubs are reportedly monitoring 16-year-old talent Emre Tezgel. Stoke could have their under-18s striker signed by Chelsea, Manchester City or Manchester United, according to the Daily Mail.

Social media round-up

Kylian Mbappe opens contract talks over staying at PSG after Lionel Messi U-turnhttps://t.co/Jb4YLfsXlP pic.twitter.com/OMgYNEtkce — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) October 7, 2021

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann believes that it's only a matter of time before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gets sacked at Manchester United…?https://t.co/OhdFzSDwJO — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) October 6, 2021

Players to watch

Erling Haaland: Despite strong interest from the Premier League and throughout Europe, Sport Bild reports that Borussia Dortmund are firm they will not let their Norway striker, 21, leave until at least 2023.

Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland (Nick Potts/PA)