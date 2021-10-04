Claudio Ranieri returns to the Premier League – Monday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Meanwhile Tammy Abraham and Ben Chilwell were welcomed back into the England fold.

Claudio Ranieri is back in the Premier League
Claudio Ranieri is back in the Premier League

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 4.

Football

Mohamed Salah was in confident mood.

David De Gea was hungry for more matches.

Claudio Ranieri returned to the Premier League.

Tammy Abraham and Ben Chilwell were brought back into the England fold.

Cricket

Happy birthday Chris Jordan.

Boxing

Anthony Joshua spread positive vibes.

Formula One

Lando Norris checked into This Morning, this morning.

Golf

Billy Horschel produced some magic on the 18th at St Andrews.

Cycling

Win number 10 of 2021 for Mark Cavendish.

NFL

An emotional night in New England as Tom Brady returned to play.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News