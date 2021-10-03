Manchester City make complaint to Liverpool over alleged fan spitting incident

City boss Pep Guardiola said: “I’m pretty sure Liverpool FC will take measures against this person.”

Manchester City have made a complaint to Liverpool about an alleged spitting incident during Sunday's draw at Anfield

Manchester City have made a complaint to Liverpool after alleging a fan spat at their backroom staff during the 2-2 draw at Anfield.

Manager Pep Guardiola said he was not aware of the incident at the time but was subsequently notified and he is confident the host club will take the necessary action.

“They (the staff) told me but I didn’t see it,” he said.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola  said: “I’m pretty sure Liverpool FC will take measures against this person.” (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“I’m pretty sure Liverpool FC will take measures against this person. I know they are greater than this behaviour.”

It is understood Liverpool are investigating the incident and are looking at CCTV footage from that area of the ground.

