Fury and Wilder clash and big names at Old Trafford – Saturday’s sporting social

Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury and Usain Bolt

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 2.

Football

The big names were at Old Trafford.

Patrick Van Aanholt mocked Andros Townsend’s celebration.

Andros tried to siuuu and ended up doing a starfish ?? — Patrick van Aanholt (@pvanaanholt) October 2, 2021

Georginio Wijnaldum made fun of Kylian Mbappe.

Chelsea players loved their win over Southampton.

That one felt good ? pic.twitter.com/KEJuOc6pSX — Ben Chilwell (@BenChilwell) October 2, 2021

They said we had to bounce back ??️+3 pic.twitter.com/fEZJoygwtX — Ruben Loftus-Cheek (@RLC) October 2, 2021

PERFECT REACTION !! Have a great weekend Blues??? pic.twitter.com/decyEWd8My — Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) October 2, 2021

Liverpool wished a happy birthday to two of their Brazilian stars.

Sending birthday wishes to two of our Brazilian Reds today! ?? ? pic.twitter.com/n1ZBkleCad — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 2, 2021

James Milner looked forward to a big game.

Ready for a big one at Anfield tomorrow ? #YNWA pic.twitter.com/lVG8pExtbF — James Milner (@JamesMilner) October 2, 2021

Boxing

Deontay Wilder looked in great shape ahead of his fight with Tyson Fury.

Then the pair went at it online.

Lennox Lewis took a trip down memory lane.

28 years ago was the first time in history that two British-born boxers fought for the world heavyweight title. Honoured to have shared the stage with @frankbrunoboxer ? special #bigup to both our #Jamaican #mums ???? #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/JZL4S8tXSU — Lennox Lewis, CBE, CM (@LennoxLewis) October 2, 2021

Cricket

KP bemoaned his yellow streak yet again!

That stupid hair in 2005! To help save the rhino from extinction! https://t.co/02mjZoS693 — Kevin Pietersen? (@KP24) October 2, 2021

Sam Billings made wholesale changes.

FPL Wildcard – Active ✅ — Sam Billings (@sambillings) October 2, 2021

Rugby League

Family affair for Alex Walmsley.

Why I do what I do. Thanks for the support all year, what a way to finish our last home game of the season. See you all at the big dance next week ✊? pic.twitter.com/4BboksUYoq — Alex Walmsley (@engywalmsley) October 2, 2021

Swimming

Adam Peaty vowed to give his all on the dancefloor.