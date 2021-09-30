Andy Murray given wild card for Indian Wells

Andy Murray has been handed a wild card into next week’s BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Murray, whose best performance in the tournament was in 2015 when he reached the semi-finals, is currently playing at the San Diego Open.

Murray’s compatriot, US Open champion Emma Raducanu, has already accepted a wild card invitation to the event.

Murray has been looking to keep busy since his defeat to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round at Flushing Meadows, playing a Challenger in Metz then reaching the quarter-finals of last week’s Moselle Open in Metz.

