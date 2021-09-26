On This Day in 2008: Newcastle confirm Joe Kinnear as their new interim manager

Joe Kinnear file photo

Joe Kinnear predicted the imminent return of Kevin Keegan after being unveiled as Newcastle’s new manager on an interim basis in September 2008.

In a major surprise, Magpies owner Mike Ashley asked the 61-year-old Wimbledon boss to take over after Terry Venables rejected the offer of the temporary post.

Keegan’s resignation three weeks earlier led to mass fan protests and Kinnear was firm in belief that he would act as a stop-gap until the club was sold, paving the way for Keegan’s return alongside Alan Shearer.

Joe KInnear launched a tirade of abuse towards the media (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“I think the club’s going to be sold at the beginning of October and (caretaker-manager) Chris Hughton needs all the help he can get,” Kinnear told Radio 5 Live.

“So if I can get in there and get a few results together until obviously the two main people are named, I assume from the new people coming in they will be Kevin Keegan and Alan Shearer.”

Four days into the job, Kinnear launched to an expletive-ridden tirade against the media ahead of his first official match in charge against Everton.

Alan Shearer replaced Joe Kinnear on a short-term basis in February 2009 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

In the press conference Kinnear used 52 swear words and said members of the press were “c****” and “f****** out of order” in relation to stories he claimed were not accurate.

In an edited version, he said: “I will stand up and fight for myself in any corner. You’re not going to frighten me in any manner.

“Whatever you do, or whatever headlines you run, you’re not going to embarrass me.

“I’m not going to stand for it. I’ve come up here for a simple chance to prove myself. Get off my back and let me get on with my job. That’s all I ask.”