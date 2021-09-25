Clubs pay tribute to Len Ashurst

Soccer – League Division One – Sunderland v Liverpool – Roker Park – Sunderland – 1966

Former Sunderland defender and Newport manager Len Ashurst has died at the age of 82.

Ashurst made 409 appearances for the Black Cats – a club record for an outfield player – before moving into management.

He led Newport to the European Cup Winners’ Cup quarter-finals in 1981 and eventually returned to Sunderland, whom he took to the 1985 League Cup final.

Ahead of kick-off today, we will hold a minute's applause to rememember and celebrate Len Ashurst, a true Sunderland icon.

Ashurst’s former clubs led the tributes, with Sunderland announcing they will hold a minute’s applause prior to Saturday’s match against Bolton.

Former goalkeeper Jim Montgomery, the only Sunderland player to surpass Ashurst’s playing record, told the club’s official website: “As a player, Lennie would have kicked his granny because he was a winner.”

Newport tweeted: “Newport County AFC is saddened to learn of the passing of former manager Len Ashurst.

“Our thoughts are with Len’s family and friends at this difficult time.”