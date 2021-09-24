Sam Darnold has two touchdowns as Carolina Panthers beat Houston Texans

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold breaks away from Houston Texans defensive tackle Roy Lopez

Quarterback Sam Darnold posted two rushing touchdowns as the Carolina Panthers swept past the Houston Texans 24-9.

Darnold, in his first season with the Panthers after moving from the New York Jets, led his team to their third straight win in the current campaign.

He led a 88-yard 10-play drive in the first, capped off with a five-yard run as Carolina went up 7-0 with the Texans pulling back just before half-time when Davis Mills connected with Anthony Miller.