Lionel Messi could be fitness doubt for PSG’s Champions League tie with Man City

PSG’s Lionel Messi could be a doubt for next week's Champions League clash with Manchester City

Lionel Messi could be a doubt for Paris St Germain’s Champions League showdown with Manchester City next week as he faces an anxious wait to discover the extent of his knee injury.

The 34-year-old Argentinian, who sensationally joined the Ligue 1 club from Barcelona last month, was substituted during Sunday’s 2-1 win over Lyon with a knee problem and underwent a scan on Tuesday.

A statement on PSG’s official website said: “Lionel Messi, who took a knock to his left knee against Lyon, underwent an MRI on Tuesday morning which confirmed signs of bruising of the bone.

“A follow-up examination will be carried out in 48 hours.”

Messi’s withdrawal by manager Mauricio Pochettino with the score at 1-1 caused consternation with the player himself seemingly puzzled by his premature exit.