Eddie Jones omits five senior men including Vunipolas from autumn training squad

Eddie Jones has cut five senior players from his training squad

Eddie Jones has omitted five senior players including the Vunipola brothers and occasional captain George Ford from his first England squad of the autumn.

Billy and Mako Vunipola have both been left out and also missing from the 45-man training group that will gather in south-west London for a three-day camp on Sunday are their fellow Saracens Jamie George and Elliot Daly.

Completing the list of purged veteran internationals who have been mainstays of the Jones era is Ford, the Leicester fly-half who has been one of Australian’s most trusted lieutenants.

Like Billy Vunipola, Ford was given the summer off rather than play in the July Tests against the United States and Canada.