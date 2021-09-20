Jarred Gillett becomes Premier League’s first referee from outside British Isles

Jarred Gillett will this weekend become the first referee from outside the British Isles to take charge of a Premier League match.

The Australian is to officiate Watford’s top-flight match against Newcastle at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Gillett was promoted to the Select Group 1 of referees by Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) ahead of the start of the current season.

The 34-year-old moved to England in the 2019-20 season to referee in the EFL after officiating in the A-League in his home country.

Republic of Ireland-born Dermot Gallagher officiated in the Premier League for a number of years.

Gallagher moved to England aged 16 and was registered to the Oxfordshire FA having competed his qualifications.

