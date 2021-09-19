Michael Van Gerwen ends winless run after Fallon Sherrock threatens upset

I am over the moon to have won here in Copenhagen, and the feeling is phenomenal again.

Huge credit to @fsherrock over the whole tournament she has been phenomenal. She pushed me harder than some tour card holders. She is a top talent not for ladies darts, but for darts. pic.twitter.com/XqopWUb8MZ

