Wayne Rooney discovered Derby set to enter administration on TV

Wayne Rooney found out Derby are set to enter administration on the television

Derby boss Wayne Rooney has revealed he discovered the club were set to enter administration by watching the news break on TV.

The 35-year-old is in his first managerial role at Pride Park and also confirmed he had yet to speak with chairman Mel Morris.

It was announced late on Friday night that the Rams had made the “tough decision” to file notice to appoint administrators with a failure to identify new owners and the continued impact of Covid-19 on revenue streams blamed for the “no choice” situation.

The club's board of directors has issued a statement this evening.#DCFC — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) September 17, 2021

“I’ve seen it on Sky,” Rooney told Sky Sports ahead of Saturday’s home match with Stoke in the Sky Bet Championship.

“I spoke to (chief financial officer) Stephen Pearce after but initially I saw it on the TV. I have spoken to Stephen, I haven’t spoken with Mel. I am sure he has got other things on his mind.”

A 12-point penalty will be coming Derby’s way soon and will put them bottom of the table, while they are already under a transfer embargo with potential for an additional points deduction for previously breaking the EFL’s financial rules.

Ex-Manchester United and England forward Rooney insisted his players would try to not let the uncertainty over the club’s future affect their preparation for the visit of Stoke.

He added: “You could see this morning it was a bit flat because by me not getting all the information, the players had no information and they saw it on Sky as well.

“I spoke to the players and we have to be professional. We know we are in a difficult position and there will be a points deduction coming our way but we have to do our job.

“Derby is a massive club and I have to get the players playing and make it attractive for potential investors to come into the football club.”

Rooney’s side escaped relegation from the Championship on the final day of last season after drawing 3-3 at Pride Park against Sheffield Wednesday.

The club then avoided a points deduction, which would have sent them down, when the EFL decided not to appeal against a decision to only fine the club for failing to comply with finance rules.

“All we can do is play with a lot of pride. My job is to bring some dignity back to the football club,” Rooney insisted.

“I know the disappointment of the fans, it is exactly the same for myself. But what I can promise the fans is that group of players are honest, humble and they will give everything for this club. I will demand that.