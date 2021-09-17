Jose sees funny side and Cross finally gets high five – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 17.
Football
Jose saw the funny side.
Michail Antonio reflected on his rise.
Lucy Bronze wished England well.
And the Lionesses prepared for their match with a walk.
Real Madrid revealed their new third kit.
England appreciated Jude Bellingham’s skill.
Happy 75th birthday to former West Ham captain and manager Billy Bonds.
Cricket
Kate Cross finally got that high five!
Formula One
September 17 was a great day to be born a racing driver.
Rugby union
Former England star Mike Catt celebrated his 50th birthday.