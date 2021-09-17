Football rumours: Timo Werner eyed as possible replacement for Erling Haaland

Timo Werner/ Erling Haaland

What the papers say

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly earmarked Chelsea forward Timo Werner as a potential replacement for Erling Haaland, should the 21-year-old elect to leave the club next summer. Metro, citing Bild, says club bosses are growing increasingly resigned to losing Haaland, with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint Germain, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool all believed to be interested. Werner may have to accept a pay-cut if any deal is done, but Romelu Lukaku‘s arrival at Stamford Bridge has raised questions over the 25-year-old’s future with the club.

Staying with Chelsea, The Times reports contract extension talks with defender Antonio Rudiger have stalled. The 28-year-old, whose contract runs out next summer, is believed to prefer to stay at Stamford Bridge, but wants a significant wage increase in any new deal.

Steve Cooper is reportedly among the leading candidates to take over from Chris Hughton as manager of Nottingham Forest. The Guardian says the former Southampton manager fits the profile Forest bosses are looking for – primarily his ability to work with and improve young players.

Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City are lining up to lure Jude Bellingham to England, according to The Sun. The 18-year-old has been in superb form for Borussia Dortmund, with German publication Bild predicting a transfer could be worth as much as £100m. But with teammate Haaland’s exit increasingly likely, Dortmund bosses will aim to hold on to Bellingham for at least another 12 months.

Social media round-up

Jesse Lingard in talks with Man Utd over new contract despite Young Boys blunder https://t.co/vyNJuPhBdH — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) September 16, 2021

The young star is making a big impression on his senior teammates… and attracting interest from elsewhere too! ?https://t.co/JDq09afHtS — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) September 16, 2021

Players to watch

Paul Pogba: Fichajes reports Barcelona are remaining hopeful of a free transfer for the 28-year-old, despite recent speculation that he intends to re-sign with Manchester United.