Ulster pull off coup by signing South African World Cup winner Duane Vermeulen

Vermeulen is among the game’s most influential back rows.

Ulster have pulled off a major coup by signing South Africa number eight Duane Vermeulen until 2023.

Vermeulen is among the game’s most influential back rows and against Australia last Saturday he made his comeback from the ankle injury that forced him to miss the recent British and Irish Lions series.

The Wallabies clash was his first appearance since the 2019 World Cup final victory over England, in which he was named man of the match, and he will head to Belfast after the Rugby Championship has finished.

“Duane is clearly a world class player who will bring depth and experience to our really talented group of back rowers,” head coach Dan McFarland said.

“As well as being an undeniable talent on the pitch, I know Duane will play an important role going forward in strengthening the winning mindset we are building as a squad.”

