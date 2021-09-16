George North signs two-year contract extension with Ospreys and Wales

George North

George North has agreed a two-year contract extension that will tie him to the Welsh Rugby Union and the Ospreys until 2023.

North became the youngest player in international rugby to win 100 caps earlier this year and is currently recovering from the knee injury that forced him to sit out the recent British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa.

The 29-year-old former Scarlets and Northampton wing made his Ospreys debut in August 2018 and has appeared in 27 games, scoring 12 tries.

✍️?@George_North has signed a new two-year deal to extend his stay with the Ospreys and the @WelshRugbyUnion ??????? — Ospreys (@ospreys) September 16, 2021

“I have really enjoyed my first few years here at the Ospreys, so I’m chuffed to be extending my time in Wales,” North said.

“The club are really looking to the future and I’m looking forward to playing my role in helping the club to push on this year.

“It’s an honour to play for Wales and something I never take for granted, my focus now is to get back fit and playing again.”

North reached his century of caps during the Six Nations victory over England in February, appearing 102 times for Wales in total, and also made three Test starts for the Lions in 2013.

He enjoyed a revival last season after being moved to outside centre for the Championship and was a certainty for the Lions tour to South Africa until his ACL ruptured when on provincial duty in April.

Only Shane Williams has scored more tries for Wales than his total of 42 and he has won two Grand Slams, two Six Nations titles and played in three World Cups.

George North was superb at outside centre during last year’s Six Nations (Adam Davy/PA)

“We’re delighted that George is continuing his career in Wales. He was absolutely integral to our Six Nations win last season,” Wales boss Wayne Pivac said.

“We all know what he has achieved playing on the wing and he has added to that with some world-class performances playing at outside centre for his country.