England move up to third in FIFA world rankings

England celebrate their win over Denmark at Euro 2020

England have moved into the top three of the FIFA rankings for the first time in nine years following their results during the September international break.

Having sat fourth in the standings since April 2019, the Three Lions leapfrogged world champions France to move up to third in the list released on Thursday.

Belgium remain top-ranked with Brazil still in second but Gareth Southgate’s side are now in the top three, matching their best-ever position within the ranking system.

They held onto third place for August and September in 2012 under Roy Hodgson and have now amassed enough points to regain a spot on the podium.

?? Belgium's reign continues ???????? England leapfrog France ??? Libya the biggest climbers ?‍♂️ ? See where your team sit on the latest #FIFARanking ?https://t.co/7e71hRgHpf pic.twitter.com/zMpbbBh3zB — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) September 16, 2021

Following on from their Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy on penalties, England recorded back-to-back 4-0 wins over Hungary and Andorra before drawing 1-1 in Poland as they continue their quest to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

England were as low as 13th when Southgate was appointed as manager permanently in November 2016.

Since then England have reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, the last four of the inaugural Nations League the following summer and made their first major final in 55 years before losing to Italy in July.