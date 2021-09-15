Gary Lineker finally meets Sir Rod Stewart – Wednesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Some of the best examples from social media.

Gary Lineker smiles
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 15.

Football

Gary finally got to meet Sir Rod.

Harry Maguire and Paul Pogba promised Manchester United would bounce back.

Tyrone Mings was feeling humbled.

Tottenham and Robbie Keane reminisced about the Irishman’s debut, on this day 19 years ago.

Jorginho picked up the UEFA men’s player of the year trophy.

Jordan Henderson hailed Simon Kjaer.

Everton appealed for help, on behalf of Gary Stevens’ son.

“The football shoes do not make the difference. The feet make the difference.”

Aston Villa and Watford remembered Graham Taylor, on what would have been his 77th birthday.

Leicester were awarded Freedom of the Borough of Charnwood.

Someone was looking forward to the return of Champions League football.

Rowing

Helen Glover and her daughter went kayaking.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton had had an enjoyable time at the Met Gala.

