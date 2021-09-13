The sporting weekend in pictures

It was going to take a huge story to top Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Premier League action, but Emma Raducanu delivered it with her remarkable victory at the US Open.
It was going to take a huge story to top Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Premier League action, but Emma Raducanu delivered it with her remarkable victory at the US Open.Here, the PA news agency charts the weekend’s top action in pictures.
