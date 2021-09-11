Dog brings cricket match to a halt by playing fetch with ball

A dog with the ball at a cricket match

A cricket match was brought to a halt as a dog ran on to the field and played fetch with the ball.

The pooch made its surprise appearance as Bready took on CSNI in the semi-final of the women’s Clear Currency All-Ireland T20 Cup.

It ran on to the field and grabbed the ball in its mouth after a run-out attempt was thrown wide of the stumps, much to the amusement of spectators and commentators.

The dog then evaded fielders as it sprinted round the field before running into the arms of one of the CSNI batters, and was eventually led from the field.