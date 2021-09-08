Open to return to Royal Portrush in 2025 following successful hosting in 2019

The event had a popular winner in Irishman Shane Lowry two years ago, and also attracted a crowd of 237,750 throughout the week.

The Open Championship 2019 – Day Three – Royal Portrush Golf Club

The Open is to return to Royal Portrush in 2025, the R&A has announced.

The news marks a quick return for the event to the Northern Irish links following its successful hosting two years ago.

As well as having a popular winner in Irishman Shane Lowry, the 2019 event attracted a crowd of 237,750 throughout the week – a record for an Open outside of St Andrews.

Portrush had not previously hosted an Open since 1951.

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said: “We could not be more thrilled to be bringing the Open back to Royal Portrush in 2025.

“There will be huge excitement among golf fans around the world to see the best men’s players facing the challenge of this magnificent links once again.”

The 150th Open is scheduled to be held at St Andrews next year, with Royal Liverpool and Royal Troon hosting in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

