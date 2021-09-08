Ahead of second Man Utd bow, a look at Cristiano Ronaldo’s previous debut days

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo could make his second debut for Manchester United against Newcastle on Saturday after rejoining the club before last month’s transfer deadline.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how the Portugal star fared on his previous debut days.

Sporting Lisbon v Inter Milan, Champions League qualifying third round, August 14, 2002

Greatest of all time ✨#OnThisDay, in 2002, @Cristiano Ronaldo made his first official game for the Lions' main team! ? #MadeInSporting pic.twitter.com/Ojf8CKb3DJ — Sporting CP English ? (@SportingCP_en) August 14, 2021

One of football’s great careers got off to a quiet start as a then 17-year-old Ronaldo played the final 32 minutes of a goalless draw in Lisbon. He had been given a place on the bench after impressing in pre-season. Three more substitute appearances followed before he scored twice on his first start for the club in a Primeira Liga game against Moreirense.

Manchester United v Bolton, Premier League, August 16, 2003

Ronaldo shone for United against Bolton (Martin Rickett/PA)

Then 18, Ronaldo made an immediate impact as he was thrown into the action for the final 29 minutes of a tight contest at Old Trafford which United were edging 1-0. The youngster shone on the left flank and had a hand in three goals as United went on to win 4-0. “It was a marvellous debut,” said boss Sir Alex Ferguson.

Portugal v Kazakhstan, friendly, August 20, 2003

?????? ??????? ?@Cristiano reached 1️⃣1️⃣1️⃣ goals for the Portuguese National Team and is now the top scorer of all time for National Teams ?? The GOAT ? #MadeInSporting pic.twitter.com/HJx7mgXTUH — Sporting CP English ? (@SportingCP_en) September 1, 2021

Ronaldo also dazzled as he made his international bow just a few days later. The teenager came on at half-time and almost scored within a minute as he weaved through the defence on a mazy run and tested the goalkeeper with a strong shot. He was influential throughout the rest of the game and soon became an integral figure in a side that reached the final of Euro 2004. Eighteen years later, he is the record goalscorer in international football.

Real Madrid v Deportivo La Coruna, LaLiga, August 29, 2009

Ronaldo had an outstanding record at Real Madrid (Adam Davy/PA)

Spanish giants Real Madrid got a quick return on their then-world record £80million summer investment in Ronaldo as he scored from the penalty spot in a 3-2 win at the Bernabeu. It was the first of a remarkable 451 goals in 438 competitive appearances for the club.

Juventus v Chievo, Serie A, August 18, 2018