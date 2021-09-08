A closer look at Emma Raducanu’s meteoric rise to flawless US Open campaign

Raducanu has enjoyed an incredible rise since bursting onto the scene at Wimbledon

British teenager Emma Raducanu has become the first qualifier to reach the semi-finals of the US Open by beating Belinda Bencic in straight sets.

The 18-year-old from Kent won her quarter-final against the 11th seed 6-3 6-4 and will also become the British women’s number one.

Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at Raducanu.

Meteoric rise

WHAT A MOMENT ? ?? @EmmaRaducanu is breaking barriers and making history at the #USOpen ?pic.twitter.com/yey4tvcnbe — wta (@WTA) September 8, 2021

In June this year, Raducanu was 361st in the world rankings and arrived at Wimbledon having played just one senior tour-level match. It was a stunning Grand Slam debut as the wild card reached the fourth round at SW19, but her exploits in New York have put that in the shade. She had climbed to 150 in the rankings before the first of her three qualifying matches and an eighth win will now lift her to the brink of the top 50.

Yet to drop a set

The summer of dreams continues for @EmmaRaducanu ? The 18-year-old advanced to the semifinals of a major for the first time, defeating Bencic 6-3, 6-4. Full match report ⬇️ — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2021

Raducanu’s stunning progress is even more remarkable given she has yet to drop a set in a total of eight matches. She defeated Holland’s Bibiane Schoofs, Georgia’s Mariam Bolkvadze and Egypt’s Mayar Sherif in her three qualifiers and in the main draw has beaten Swiss Stefanie Vogele, China’s Zhang Shuai, Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain, American Shelby Rogers and Bencic, all in straight sets.

Mixed heritage

Raducanu was born in Toronto in 2002 to a Chinese mother and Romanian father and the family moved over to England when she was two. Although she has lived in London, she has fond memories of going to see her grandmother in Romania. She said: “My grandma, Mamiya, still lives in central Bucharest. I go back a couple of times a year, stay with her, see her. It’s really nice. I love the food, to be honest. I mean, the food is unbelievable. And my grandma’s cooking is also something special. I do have ties to Bucharest.”

A sporting youth

Emma Raducanu started playing tennis when she was aged five (John Walton/PA)

It was perhaps inevitable Raducanu would have a career in professional sport, given the way her father pushed her as a youngster. She started off attending ballet classes, but her father decided sport was the way forward and had his daughter do horse riding, swimming, tap dancing, basketball, skiing, golf, go-karting and motocross, all alongside her tennis practice.

A recent debut