The sporting weekend in pictures

UK & international sportsPublished:

A round-up of the best of the weekend’s sporting action at home and abroad.

England’s Jesse Lingard celebrates his second against Andorra
England’s Jesse Lingard celebrates his second against Andorra

England’s footballers cruised past Andorra at Wembley, while the cricket team were locked in a tense Test match with India across London at the Oval.

Here, the PA news agency charts the weekend’s top action in pictures.

England v Andorra – FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifying – Group I – Wembley Stadium
Bukayo Saka, right, nets England’s fourth goal against Andorra at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)
England v India – cinch Fourth Test – Day Three – Kia Oval
Ollie Robinson celebrates taking a wicket against India at the Oval on Sunday (Adam Davy/PA)
Arsenal v Chelsea – FA Women’s Super League – Emirates Stadium
Goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger during the Women’s Super League match against Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium (Mike Egerton/PA)
England v India – cinch Fourth Test – Day Four – Kia Oval
Haseeb Hameed helped England make a strong start to the final innings of the Oval Test match against India (Adam Davy/PA)
England v Andorra – FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifying – Group I – Wembley Stadium
Jesse Lingard, left, celebrates with Saka, right, after scoring one of his two goals against Andorra (Nick Potts/PA)
Republic of Ireland v Azerbaijan – FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifying – Group A – Aviva Stadium
Shane Duffy applauds Republic of Ireland fans after his goal rescued a 1-1 draw with Azerbaijan (Niall Carson/PA)
Scotland v Moldova – FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifying – Group F – Hampden Park
Lyndon Dykes toasts his goal in Scotland’s 1-0 win over Moldova (Andrew Milligan/PA)
England v India – cinch Fourth Test – Day Four – Kia Oval
Moeen Ali celebrates the prize scalp wicket of India captain Virat Kohli (Adam Davy/PA)
Gareth Bale's hat-trick inspired Wales to victory over Belarus
Gareth Bale’s hat-trick inspired Wales to victory over Belarus (Alexey Nasyrov/AP)
Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games – Day Twelve
Britain’s David Weir finished fifth in the men’s T54 Marathon at the Paralympics in Japan (Tim Goode/PA)
Brazil and Argentina players talk after their World Cup qualifying match in Sao Paulo is suspended due to alleged coronavirus breaches
Brazil and Argentina players talk after their World Cup qualifying match in Sao Paulo was suspended due to alleged coronavirus breaches (Andre Penner/AP)
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen celebrates his victory at the Dutch Grand Prix
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen celebrates his victory at the Dutch Grand Prix (Francisco Seco/AP)
Botic Van De Zandschulp reacts after defeating Diego Schwartzman to reach the US Open quarter-finals
Botic Van De Zandschulp reacts after defeating Diego Schwartzman to reach the US Open quarter-finals (John Minchillo/AP)
Europe’s Leona Maguire celebrates a putt at the Solheim Cup
Europe’s Leona Maguire celebrates a putt at the Solheim Cup (David Dermer/AP)
UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News