American Sloane Stephens reveals she suffered online abuse after US Open exit

Sloane Stephens revealed she received a torrent of abuse on social media after her US Open exit

American Sloane Stephens said the “hate is so exhausting and never ending” after receiving a torrent of racist and sexist abuse on social media after her US Open exit.

The 2017 champion lost to Angelique Kerber 5-7 6-2 6-3 in Friday’s third-round match, and was then subjected to what she estimates was more than 2,000 offensive or angry comments.

“It’s so hard to read messages like these, but I’ll post a few so you guys can see what it’s like after a loss,” the 28-year-old wrote in an Instagram story, before sharing some of the threats and abuse she received.

(Sloane Stephens/Instagram)

“This type of hate is so exhausting and never ending,” she added after showing three screengrabs.

“This isn’t talked about enough, but it really freaking sucks… I’m happy to have people in my corner who support me. I’m choosing positive vibes over negative ones.