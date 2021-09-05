Ronaldo sunbathing and cheeky Becks – Sunday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 5.

Football

Patrick Bamford marked his 28th birthday with his England debut.

Jesse Lingard got the ball rolling against Andorra.

Mrs Beckham enjoyed a happy Sunday…

Cristiano Ronaldo basked in the Manchester sunshine.

The stars reflected on Soccer Aid.

Tottenham went back to the very beginning.

Onwards for Shane Duffy.

Paralympics

Great Britain rounded off their Games with two bronze medals on the final day.

Cricket

Sam Billings enjoyed getting involved with England at the Oval.

Shane Warne and Brett Lee marked Father’s Day in Australia.

Motor racing

There was double Dutch delight for Max Verstappen.

Tennis

The pack-life for Johanna Konta.

Rugby Union

Sam Warburton was making the most of having summers off.

Boxing

Josh Warrington reflected on Saturday night.

David Haye continued preparations for his return to the ring.

Golf

Justin Rose got the band together.

