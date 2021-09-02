Rain stops play under roof at US Open

Stadium workers dry rain off the court in Louis Armstrong Stadium

There were bizarre scenes at the US Open when a night match had to be suspended due to rain – despite it being played under a roof.

Play between Kevin Anderson and Diego Schwartzman inside the Louis Armstrong Stadium was halted after the torrential rain in New York began blowing in sideways through openings under the roof.

New York was placed on tornado watch on Wednesday night after the area was hit by the remnants of tropical storm Ida.

Sideways rain roaring into Louis Armstrong Stadium. pic.twitter.com/X08DjmRUSM — Darren Cahill (@darren_cahill) September 2, 2021

The freak conditions forced the players off the soaking wet court while spectators had to shelter under umbrellas.