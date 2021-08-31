West Ham bring in Alex Kral and Nikola Vlasic

Alex Kral in action for Slavia Prague

West Ham have completed their second business of transfer deadline day, bringing in midfielder Alex Kral after earlier completing a move for attacker Nikola Vlasic.

Czech Republic international Kral has joined on a season-long loan from Spartak Moscow, with the option to make the move permanent at the end of the campaign.

The 23-year-old links up with compatriots Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal at the London Stadium and featured for his country at Euro 2020 this summer.

Hammers boss David Moyes is pleased to secure the services of Kral, telling the official club website: “He will provide good competition in the centre of midfield.

“He is another young, talented player who we feel has a big potential and will be capable of adapting to the demands of the Premier League.

“We’ve brought him in on loan initially and, hopefully, over the course of the season he will make a valuable contribution, particularly with our busier schedule of fixtures.

“Alex is another established international player with the Czech Republic, and we hope he has similar characteristics and hunger to that of Tomas and Vladimir.”

Meanwhile, Croatia international Vlasic has signed for West Ham for an undisclosed fee from CSKA Moscow on a five-year deal.

“I have been watching Nikola improve over recent seasons – he has got a good goals and assists record during that time,” Moyes added.