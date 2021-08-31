US Open day one: Andy Murray frustrated but Naomi Osaka all smiles

Andy Murray rolled back the years as he agonisingly lost out to third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas on a sensational opening day at the US Open.
The former world number one pushed Tsitsipas all the way in a five-set marathon, but was left frustrated by the Greek’s lengthy bathroom breaks and made his feelings clear afterwards.
It was a tough day for the British contingent with only Dan Evans making it through.
Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka got her title defence up and running with a 6-4 6-1 win over Marie Bouzkova.
Here, the PA news agency looks back at day one at the US Open.
Picture of the day
Shot of day
Tweet of the day
From one Andy to another
Stat of the day
Quote of the day
Brit watch
Murray’s defeat was quickly followed by Cameron Norrie going down in straight sets to Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz. Johanna Konta’s withdrawal through injury pre-empted a miserable day for Britain’s women with Heather Watson and Harriet Dart departing. But Dan Evans made it through, beating Brazil’s Thiago Monteiro 6-3 7-6 (6) 6-4 6-1.
Fallen seeds
Men: John Isner (19), Ugo Humbert (23), Cameron Norrie (26), Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (29), Marin Cilic (30)
Women: Yulia Putintseva (31)
Up next
Fourth seed Alexander Zverev gets the action under way on Arthur Ashe against Sam Querrey, before women’s world number one Ashleigh Barty takes on Vera Zvonareva. Novak Djokovic then begins his bid for the calendar grand slam against Holger Rune.