Phoebe Paterson Pine strikes Paralympic archery gold

Great Britain’s Phoebe Paterson Pine poses on the podium with her archery gold medal

Phoebe Paterson Pine struck Paralympic archery gold after winning the battle of the Brits by eliminating defending champion Jess Stretton en route to glory in Tokyo.

Games debutant Paterson Pine began a memorable day with a tense 141-140 success over her world number one compatriot in the second round of the women’s individual compound.

The 23-year-old, who has spina bifida, later took Stretton’s crown with a 134-133 win over Chile’s Mariana Zuniga Varela in the decisive contest, having also beaten France’s Julie Chupin and Italian Maria Andrea Virgilio in the quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively.

Great Britain’s Phoebe Paterson Pine, back to camera, is congratulated by Jess Stretton (Tim Goode/PA)

Stretton won gold in Rio aged just 16 and was favourite going into the match after seeding first in ranking, which included a Paralympic record score.

Elsewhere on Monday, powerlifter Louise Sugden won bronze in the women’s -86kg division.