Wolves sign Hee Chan Hwang from RB Leipzig

UK & international sportsPublished:

The striker joins on an initial loan deal from the Bundesliga side.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United – Premier League – Molineux Stadium
Wolves have completed the signing of striker Hee Chan Hwang from RB Leipzig.

The South Korea international moves to Molineux initially on loan with an option to buy.

He only spent a season with Leipzig after joining from Red Bull Salzburg in 2020 and scored three goals in 27 appearances for the German club.

Wolves’ technical director Scott Sellars said: “Hwang’s a player we’ve watched for a few years now, when he was at Salzburg. He’s got a lot of talent and is very versatile – he can play across all the front positions, a striker, second striker or wide.

“He had a fantastic goal scoring record at Salzburg and will give us a good option in the front areas.

“He’s got a good pedigree, having played Champions League football and at a World Cup.

“He’s got a lot of pace, power and strength – he’s probably a little bit different to what we’ve got and we think he’s a strong acquisition for the squad.”

