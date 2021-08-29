Lauren Steadman claims gold as Britain dominates triathlon

2021 ITU World Triathlon Series Event – Day 1 – Leeds

Glory for Lauren Steadman led the way as Great Britain picked up a glittering full complement of triathlon medals on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Steadman upgraded the PT4 silver she won in Rio five years ago to PTS5 gold with a finish of 1:04:46, 41 seconds clear of American Grace Norman.