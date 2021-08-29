Captain Virat Kohli says India relish having their ability questioned

Virat Kohli has vowed to bounce back strong from defeat

India captain Virat Kohli says fighting back from defeat is “the situation we love best”.

Kohli’s side were thrashed by an innings and 76 runs at Headingley as England levelled the LV= Insurance Series 1-1 in dominant fashion.

India lost control of the game on day one, rolled over for 78 after winning the toss, but Kohli has no worries whatsoever about carrying a hangover into next week’s fourth Test at the Kia Oval.

Last December India were bowled out for their lowest ever total, 36, by Australia but rebounded emphatically to win the series.

“We like to be in this situation where people start coming at us with doubts and really start questioning the ability of our team. That is the situation we love best,” said the skipper.

“I can guarantee one thing, we will not be demoralised by this loss. Instead the guys in the changing room are hurt and when they are hurt they badly want to correct the things that went wrong in this match and that is how we are going to play these next two Test matches.”

“It’s a new day tomorrow and the day after and the day the Test match starts.