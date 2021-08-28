Xisco Munoz knows Watford cannot afford slow start against Tottenham

Xisco Munoz wants his side to enjoy a solid start at Tottenham on Sunday

Watford boss Xisco Munoz has warned his side not to get blown away by Tottenham in the opening 10 minutes of their Premier League clash on Sunday.

The Hornets head to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on the back of a 2-0 defeat at Brighton last weekend, where they fell behind in the 10th minute.

The Spaniard knows his outfit cannot afford the same thing to happen against a team that will boast the attacking talents of Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Dele Alli and Steven Bergwijn.

“It’s important we come inside the game with a strong mentality and we are focused in the first minutes,” said Munoz.

“We need to learn about the last situation [against Brighton] and need to prepare in the first minutes with high intensity, full power and maximum focus. We stay together, stay narrow and make the most of any situation.

“It’s very important that in the first 10 minutes we give all our best.

“It’s important we keep concentrating. The team learned about this situation in the last game away.

“And it’s important when we arrive, we stay in the situation and immediately try to give all the best from the first minute until the last minute of the game.

“We know what we have in front of us in the next game, how strong they are, the capacity they have and we know what we need to do.