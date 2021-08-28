On this day in 2015: Tottenham complete signing of Son Heung-Min for £22million

UK & international sportsPublished:

The South Korean was handed the number seven shirt after agreeing a five-year deal with the north London club.

Son Heung-min joined Tottenham in 2015
Son Heung-min joined Tottenham in 2015

Tottenham completed the £22million signing of South Korean forward Son Heung-min from Bayer Leverkusen on this day in 2015.

Son was handed the number seven shirt after agreeing a five-year deal with the north London club.

Soccer – UEFA Europa League – Group J – Tottenham Hotspur v Qarabag – White Hart Lane
Son has scored 108 goals for Spurs (Jed Leicester/PA)

The 23-year-old had scored 29 times in 87 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen after joining the club in 2013 from Hamburg.

He was the Bundesliga outfit’s top scorer in the Champions League the previous season with three goals.

Son’s arrival spelled the end of Tottenham’s pursuit of Saido Berahino. They had already had two offers rejected for the West Brom striker.

In July Son, now 29, signed a new four-year contract with the club, which will run until 2025.

He has scored 108 goals and claimed 64 assists in 283 appearances in all competitions for Spurs.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News