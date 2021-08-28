Husband and wife Neil and Lora Fachie each claim cycling gold in Tokyo

Great Britain’s Lora Fachie and pilot Corrine Hall compete in the Women’s B 1000m Time Trial during the Track Cycling at the Izu Velodrome

Husband and wife cyclists Neil and Lora Fachie each claimed gold in world-record fashion on a glittering start to day four of the Tokyo Paralympics for Great Britain.

Scottish rider Neil and pilot Matt Rotherham powered home in 58.038 seconds to snatch top spot on the podium in the men’s B 1000m time trial just ahead of compatriot James Ball.

Liverpool-born Lora then secured an extraordinary story at the Izu Velodrome as she and partner Corrine Hall defeated Ireland’s Katie-George Dunlevy in the final of the women’s B 3000m individual pursuit in an unprecedented time of 3:19.560.

The wins brought ParalympicGB’s 10th and 11th golds of the Games.

In addition to the Fachie family dominance and silver for Ball, there was also a bronze for debutant Sophie Unwin during a remarkable period of action.

Unwin and tandem partner Jenny Holl clinched third place behind Lora Fachie and Dunlevy in a time of 3:23.446 by beating Belgium’s Griet Hoet in a head-to-head.

Earlier, Neil Fachie shaved 1.2secs off his global best to take glory, pushing Ball and his pilot Lewis Stewart into silver following their pace-setting ride of 59.503 secs.

In the process, the 37-year-old picked up his third Paralympic medal in the event following a gold at London 2012 and silver at Rio 2016.