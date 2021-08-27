Sergio Perez signs Red Bull contract extension for next season

Sergio Perez will stay with Red Bull next season

Sergio Perez has signed a contract extension to remain with Red Bull next season.

Mexican driver Perez, who joined Red Bull this year after replacing the London-born Alex Albon, won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in June and is fifth in the championship, with 83 fewer points than team-mate Max Verstappen.

“I’m really happy to be continuing with a great team like Red Bull into the new era of Formula One and it’s a great opportunity for me,” said Perez, 31.

Im very happy to announce that I'm continuing with @redbullracing for next year. Now our focus is on winning the championship for the team.Muy feliz de anunciarles que continúo con el equipo para la próxima temporada, ahora el enfoque es en ganar el Campeonato para Red Bull. pic.twitter.com/uEdy0oGmAp — Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) August 27, 2021

“Everyone starts from zero next year with the new regulations, so my only goal is to go all the way to the top with Red Bull.

“It always takes time to get on top of everything when you join a new team but things have worked well this season and I really enjoy being a part of the Red Bull family.

“We have so much more to achieve together and we still have a great challenge on our hands this season so I really hope we can finish the year on a high and carry that momentum into 2022.”

? "I’m really happy to be continuing with a great Team like Red Bull into the new era of #F1 and it’s a great opportunity for me." #VamosCheco ??? https://t.co/Aampfo8SLe pic.twitter.com/OCAiMavl47 — Red Bull Racing Honda (@redbullracing) August 27, 2021

Red Bull are second in the constructors’ standings, 12 points adrift of Mercedes.

Team principal Christian Horner said: “Sergio is a highly respected team member and his experience and race-craft are invaluable as we fight for the constructors’ championship.