Paralympics day three: Maria Lyle adds to medal tally with 100m bronze

ParalympicsGB’s success continued with a bronze in the 100m for Maria Lyle on the third day of the Games in Tokyo.
Lyle, who took three medals at the Rio Games, added to Great Britain’s tally on Friday with third place in the T35 100m.
It was a season’s best 14.18seconds for the 21-year-old, beaten by China’s Xia Zhou and Australia’s Isis Holt.
Picture of the day
Social media moment
Norway’s Salum Ageze Kashafali clearly had energy left to spare after setting a Paralympic record in the T12 100m.
Figure of the day
What’s coming up on day three?
Cyclist Kadeena Cox seeks to retain 500m time-trial gold at 6.30am UK time, while swimmers Hannah Russell (9.06am) and Bethany Firth (9.35am) each defend titles, and Natasha Baker goes for the sixth equestrian gold of her career from 11.15am.