Cristiano Ronaldo agrees Manchester United return

Cristiano Ronaldo is back at Old Trafford

Manchester United have agreed a deal for Cristiano Ronaldo to return to the club from Juventus.

The 36-year-old is set to return to Old Trafford 12 years after leaving for Real Madrid.

United said the deal was subject to the agreement of personal terms, visa and a medical.

A United statement said: “Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester.”

Ronaldo had been heavily linked with a move to United’s neighbours Manchester City.

City were offered the 36-year-old, who had made it clear he wants to leave Juventus, and were considered front-runners for his signature but decided the deal was not one they wished to pursue.

United appeared to become an option when manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer held a press conference on Friday afternoon and said their former star “knows that we’re here”.

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a hugely successful spell at Manchester United earlier in his career (Martin Rickett/PA)

Solskjaer added that United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has been talking to his compatriot Ronaldo.

Asked why Ronaldo had supposedly been heading to the Etihad instead of Old Trafford, Solskjaer said: “I didn’t think Cristiano was going to turn out leaving Juventus.

“It’s been speculation this morning, speculation the last few days, of course. We’ve always had a good communication – I know Bruno (Fernandes) has been talking to him as well. He knows what we feel about him and if he was ever going to move away from Juventus, he knows that we’re here.

“He’s such a tremendous human being as well, so let’s see what happens with Cristiano. Everyone who has played with him, I think, has a soft spot for him.”