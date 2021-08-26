Piers Gilliver ‘overwhelmed’ after winning Paralympic gold medal

Piers Gilliver, left

Wheelchair fencing world champion Piers Gilliver added the Paralympic title to his achievements by winning the men’s category A epee at Tokyo 2020.

While there were a glut of British medals in cycling, equestrian and swimming on day two of the Games, Gilliver provided his nation’s standout result elsewhere.

The 26-year-old from Gloucestershire was in imperious form as he dispatched Russian Maxim Shaburov 15-11 in the deciding category A bout.

Silver medallist in Rio, Gilliver won each of his six pool matches on Thursday before seeing off Ukrainian Artem Manko 15-2 in the quarter-final and then avenging his final defeat of five years ago by overcoming China’s Gang Sun 15-6 in the last four.

“I’m a little overwhelmed but very happy,” said Gilliver, who was disappointed with his last-16 elimination in the sabre on day one.

“Maxim has been a huge rival of mine for years, so I just focused on my own game plan and executed it as best I could.”