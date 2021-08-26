Paralympics day two: Cycling success continues in Tokyo

Great Britainâs Aileen McGlynn and pilot Helen Scott compete in the Womenâs B 1000m Time Trial

Team GB was in among the medals early on day two at Tokyo 2020 with more success in the velodrome.

Aileen McGlynn took a silver in the women’s B 1000m time trial, pipped to gold by more than a second by the Netherlands’ Larissa Klaassen.

Teammates Lora Fachie and Sophie Unwin took fourth and fifth, while Belgium’s Griet Hoet won bronze.

There is also a guaranteed medal in the C3 pursuit after Jaco Van Gass smashed the long-standing world record to set up a final with GB’s Finn Graham.

Meanwhile, at the pool Tully Kearney is looking strong ahead of the final of the S5 freestyle after setting out her stall in the heats.

Kearney, who took silver in the 200m freestyle, was two seconds faster than her nearest rival, GB’s Suzanna Hext, in the heats ahead of Thursday’s final.

Picture of the day

Germany’s Christopher Huber and the USA’s Trevon Jenifer reach for the ball during the USA against Germany Preliminary Round Group B Wheelchair Basketball match (Bob Martin for OIS)

Social media moment

TikTok star and world record breaker Anastasia Pagonis made a splash inside and outside the pool with her choice of eyewear.

What’s coming up on day two?

Eleven-time gold medallist Sir Lee Pearson (9.20am UK) and defending champion Sophie Wells (2.20pm) are each in individual test action as five days of equestrian competition begin.