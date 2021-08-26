Manchester City linked with move for Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester City are being heavily linked with Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester City are weighing up whether to make a move for Cristiano Ronaldo, according to reports.

The Premier League champions are being heavily linked with the five-time world player of the year after missing out on England captain Harry Kane.

The former Manchester United star, 36, is reportedly unsettled at Juventus.

Ronaldo was a star at Manchester United early in his career (Nick Potts/PA)

A fee could be a stumbling block, however, with the English club apparently hoping for a free transfer but Juve said to want £25million.

Ronaldo, who has one year remaining on his contract, has also been linked with Paris St Germain.

City have been approached for comment by the PA news agency.

Ronaldo won the Champions League four times with Real Madrid (Nick Potts/PA)

The Portugal forward scored 118 goals in 292 appearances for United early in his career before leaving for Real Madrid in 2009.

He joined Juve in 2018 after scoring a remarkable 450 goals in 438 appearances in a glittering nine-year spell at the Bernabeu that also included four Champions League triumphs.