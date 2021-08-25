David Wetherill deselected by Paralympics GB over breach of team rules

David Wetherill was set to appear at his fourth Games

Table tennis player David Wetherill has been deselected by ParalympicsGB for the Tokyo Games following a breach of team rules.

The 31-year-old was set to appear at his fourth successive Paralympics having made his debut at Beijing 2008.

He had been due to compete in the Class 6 singles and Class 6-7 team event alongside Will Bayley and Paul Karabardak, who will continue in that competition as a pair.

“Following a legal proceeding David Wetherill has been deselected from the ParalympicsGB team for Tokyo 2020 for breaching the British Para Table Tennis code of conduct,” read a statement from ParalympicsGB.

“In accordance with the terms of the arbitration process no further information will be provided.”