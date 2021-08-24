Today at the Paralympics: Opening ceremony gets delayed Games started

The Tokyo Paralympics are under way

Action at the delayed Tokyo Paralympics will finally get under way on Wednesday following an unprecedented build-up and an opening ceremony like no other.

Postponed by a year due to the the coronavirus pandemic, the Games are poised to take place behind closed doors, save for a handful of schoolchildren, volunteers, dignitaries and media.

Tuesday’s inspirational showpiece event inside an almost-empty Olympic Stadium launched 12 days of events across 22 sports involving around 4,400 athletes from 162 national committees.

ParalympicsGB have medal hopes in track cycling and swimming on day one, with competition also set to begin in wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, table tennis, goalball and wheelchair fencing.

Picture of the day

Abbas Karimi, right, and Alia Issa launched the procession of nations at the opening ceremony by leading out the six-strong Refugee Paralympic Team (Joel Marklund for OIS/PA)

Quote of the day

Social media moment

Great Britain flagbearers Ellie Simmonds, left, and John Stubbs pause for a selfie as they lead out the ParalympicsGB contingent at Tuesday’s opening ceremony.