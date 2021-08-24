Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta rejoins Atalanta

Zappacosta played 52 times for the Stamford Bridge club after his 2017 arrival and featured for them during this pre-season.

Davide Zappacosta in action for Chelsea
Defender Davide Zappacosta’s four-year Chelsea career is over after he rejoined Atalanta.

The 29-year-old right-back spent last season in Serie A on loan at Genoa and he returns to his boyhood club where his career started in 2014.

However, he looked unlikely to earn a regular place in Thomas Tuchel’s side as he was behind Cesar Azpilicueta and Reece James in the pecking order.

