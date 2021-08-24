Antonio’s love and Borat rates Kent’s stand – Tuesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

The best of the day’s social media posts from the sporting world.

Michail Antonio and Borat
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 24.

Football

Andy Robertson signed a new deal at Liverpool.

Michail Antonio loved everything!

And basked in his celebration.

Harry Kane was working hard at training.

Liverpool’s summer signing was making his presence felt.

Jamie Redknapp and a few mates played some golf.

Bayern looked the part.

Paralympics

Athletes geared up for the opening ceremony and the start of the Tokyo Games.

And good luck messages flooded in.

Darts

Tributes were paid to Australian darts player Kyle Anderson following his death aged 33.

Tennis

Nick Kyrgios needed a practice partner.

Cricket

Kent’s stand got a seal of approval from Borat!

Dawid Malan was in the nets.

Taking slow bowling to the next level.

Cycling

Chris Froome was back on his bike.

Boxing

Derek Chisora trained.

Happy Independence Day, Ukraine.

