5 other madcap goal celebrations after Michail Antonio’s cardboard cutout moment

West Ham United v Leicester City – Premier League – London Stadium

Michail Antonio had the time of his life against Leicester on Monday night.

The West Ham striker celebrated becoming the club’s all-time leading Premier League goalscorer by recreating the famous final scene from Dirty Dancing – with a lifesize cardboard cut-out of himself.

Here, the PA news agency remembers some other madcap goal celebrations.

Temuri Ketsbaia (Newcastle v Bolton, January 1998)

A very happy birthday to Temuri Ketsbaia! ??? pic.twitter.com/n2so8l4pR2 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) March 18, 2021

Georgia international Ketsbaia was renowned as a fiery character and never more so than with his bizarre reaction to scoring for Newcastle against Bolton in 1998. Ketsbaia ripped off his shirt before taking out some evidently pent-up frustrations on the advertising hoardings behind the goal.

Jamie Vardy (Leicester at Sheffield United, December 2020)

How it started. How it’s going. pic.twitter.com/D7GImCD4om — Foxes Pride ??️‍? (@FoxesPride) December 8, 2020

The Leicester striker caused a stir with his sliding celebration after scoring a late winner against Sheffield United. Vardy smashed the corner flag which was adorned in rainbow laces colours, but later wrote a goodwill message to the club’s LGBT+ fans group on it.

Wayne Rooney (Manchester United v Tottenham, March 2015)

Wayne Rooney’s goal against Spurs was a knockout (Jon Buckle/PA)

When the England captain hit the headlines for being floored in a jokey sparring match with ex-Manchester United team-mate Phil Bardsley there was only one way he would celebrate his next goal – a spot of shadow boxing followed by pretending to have been knocked out.

Jimmy Bullard (Hull at Manchester City, November 2009)

#OnThisDay in 2009, the Tigers drew 1-1 with @MCFC thanks a late Jimmy Bullard pen – anyone remember the celebration? pic.twitter.com/vNhPeRdEgl — Hull City (@HullCity) November 28, 2013

In December 2008 Hull were given a memorable on-pitch half-time ticking-off by manager Phil Brown when they were 4-0 down to Manchester City. Fast forward 11 months to the corresponding fixture, and when class clown Bullard scored a penalty he and his team-mates recreated the Premier League’s most famous team-talk.

Jesse Lingard (West Ham v Tottenham, February 2021)

Backstreet Moyes? Or Irons Maiden? (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)