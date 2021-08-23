The sporting weekend in pictures

The Oval Invincibles won the Women’s Hundred, while the Southern Brave took the men’s version.

The Hundred

Chelsea powered to the top of the Premier League table thanks to Romelu Lukaku’s strong performance, while Anna Nordqvist won the Women’s Open  at Carnoustie. Here, PA looks at the weekend’s top sporting pictures.

Arsenal v Chelsea – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Romelu Lukaku, pictured, salutes the Chelsea fans after netting on his second debut for the Blues in the 2-0 win at Arsenal (Nick Potts/PA)
Arsenal v Chelsea – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Romelu Lukaku, left, and Reece James, right, both found the net at Arsenal to send Chelsea top of the Premier League (Nick Potts/PA)
AIG Women’s Open – Day Four – Carnoustie
Anna Nordqvist, pictured, is all smiles as she gets her hands on the Women’s Open trophy after victory at Carnoustie (Ian Rutherford/PA)
AIG Women’s Open – Day Four – Carnoustie
Amateur champion Louise Duncan, left, celebrates Women’s Open victory alongside Anna Nordqvist, right, in Scotland (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Southern Brave Women v Oval Invincibles Women – The Hundred – Women’s Final – Lord’s
Marizanne Kapp, pictured, starred as the Oval Invincibles claimed victory in the inaugural Hundred women’s final (Steven Paston/PA)
Southern Brave v Trent Rockets – The Hundred – Men’s Match – Eliminator – Kia Oval
Paul Stirling, right, en route to a match-winning 61 as Southern Brave won the inaugural men’s Hundred final (Steven Paston/PA)
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Molineux Stadium
Harry Kane, left, was back in action for Tottenham at Wolves despite continued links to a big-money transfer to Manchester City (David Davies/PA)
Manchester City v Norwich City – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Jack Grealish, pictured, toasts his first goal for Manchester City as Pep Guardiola’s men overwhelmed Norwich 5-0 on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA)
Liverpool v Burnley – Premier League – Anfield
Sadio Mane, left, bags Liverpool’s second goal in their Premier League win over Burnley on Saturday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Southampton v Manchester United – Premier League – St. Mary’s Stadium
Mason Greenwood, pictured, finds the net for Manchester United to secure a 1-1 draw at Southampton on Sunday (Andrew Matthews/PA)
